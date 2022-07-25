- שאריות מהמירג'וג' של גרסה 2 של המשחק
- תיקון באגים
- תחתוני חופש: הוספת כל הטקסט לקובץ הטקסט החיצוני
- מתחת לספריה: הוספת טקסטים חסרים לקובץ הטקסט החיצוני
יום פתוח update for 25 July 2022
תיקון באגים והוספת מחרוזות
