 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

יום פתוח update for 25 July 2022

תיקון באגים והוספת מחרוזות

Share · View all patches · Build 9187144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • שאריות מהמירג'וג' של גרסה 2 של המשחק
  • תיקון באגים
  • תחתוני חופש: הוספת כל הטקסט לקובץ הטקסט החיצוני
  • מתחת לספריה: הוספת טקסטים חסרים לקובץ הטקסט החיצוני

Changed files in this update

Open Day Content Depot 1029651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link