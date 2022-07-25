 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 25 July 2022

Auto-fill option in the Continuum Transmuter

Share · View all patches · Build 9187056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920362

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] You can now auto-fill items for discovered item-based recipes.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrect portal in one of the dungeons in Act 3.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link