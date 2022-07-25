 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 25 July 2022

Version 2.0.7.166 - What's a Basis Point, Anyway?

Build 9187005

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixes

    • Fix unintended color blending on Duohawkh ship model.
    • Fix issue in trigger conditions for "Hero's True Colors" Achievement.

  • Improvements

    • Made the effect of buying a level of Galactic Deflation more clear. Instead of reporting the improvement in a nebulous "basis points (bps)" stat, The upgrade will now display how it affects the cost of what the game estimates is the highest ship upgrade level you have seen. For example, it might say "Level 10 Upgrade Cost: 2.10T -> 1.70T" if at some point during your legacy you have purchased any Level 9 Ship Upgrades.

