-
Fixes
- Fix unintended color blending on Duohawkh ship model.
- Fix issue in trigger conditions for "Hero's True Colors" Achievement.
-
Improvements
- Made the effect of buying a level of Galactic Deflation more clear. Instead of reporting the improvement in a nebulous "basis points (bps)" stat, The upgrade will now display how it affects the cost of what the game estimates is the highest ship upgrade level you have seen. For example, it might say "Level 10 Upgrade Cost: 2.10T -> 1.70T" if at some point during your legacy you have purchased any Level 9 Ship Upgrades.
Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 25 July 2022
Version 2.0.7.166 - What's a Basis Point, Anyway?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update