As always, on the date of my birthday, I make a new thing!

So what's in the update?
- added to the island of Eden bar "tropical bazooka"
- added radio logic (F10) first test run
- new screenshot logic (desktop resolution is multiplied by two)
- fixed model for Air Defense Vector and name change
- AA-30 "STORM" camouflage set + factions
- AA-40 "THUNDER" camouflage set + stats change + model fix
- ABGS-200 "BASTION" camouflage set + factions
- MTP-30 "JACKAL" camouflage set + fractions
- IV-30 "PELICAN" camouflage set + fractions
- civilians are no longer neutral if their teams are: red or blue
- fixed the logic of landing in transport for civilians
- fixed model of the building "Winter Ashes"
Changed files in this update