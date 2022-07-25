 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 25 July 2022

As always, on the date of my birthday, I make a new thing!

Share · View all patches · Build 9186983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So what's in the update?

  • added to the island of Eden bar "tropical bazooka"
  • added radio logic (F10) first test run
  • new screenshot logic (desktop resolution is multiplied by two)
  • fixed model for Air Defense Vector and name change
  • AA-30 "STORM" camouflage set + factions
  • AA-40 "THUNDER" camouflage set + stats change + model fix
  • ABGS-200 "BASTION" camouflage set + factions
  • MTP-30 "JACKAL" camouflage set + fractions
  • IV-30 "PELICAN" camouflage set + fractions
  • civilians are no longer neutral if their teams are: red or blue
  • fixed the logic of landing in transport for civilians
  • fixed model of the building "Winter Ashes"

