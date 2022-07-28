Brand New DLC Course, “Labyrinth”, Out Now!

Gather round explorers, and gaze in awe at our latest DLC release, Labyrinth - out now!

Explore the world inhabited by creatures, faeries, goblins, and iconic scenes so memorably brought to life by Jim Henson’s 1986 classic film with a dazzling mini golf course of fantasy and adventure!

Walkabout Mini Golf: Labyrinth is a vivid, challenging, character-filled, and richly realized course for players where they can escape, explore, and play solo or rendezvous with up to four other players for 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode holes—complete with realistic physics, and beloved creatures from the film.

Master the course, collect 18 special lost balls, and follow the clues of the Labyrinth-themed “fox hunt” scavenger expedition as well as expansive mazes and gardens to discover.

Stay informed about the latest course news and updates via our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, and find games, seek advice, and share your scoreboards on Discord

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1408230/Walkabout_Mini_Golf_VR/