- Fixes an issue with online matchmaking score
- Fixes an issue in Grifball game mode
- Fixes an issue in Team Oddball game mode
- Fixes an issue in Capture the flag game mode
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 25 July 2022
Update 3.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update