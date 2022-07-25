 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 25 July 2022

Hotfixes

  • "Weakener" should now correctly multiply attack values by 0.85, instead of multiply by 85. (ouch)
  • In the demo, combine/upgrade buttons should no longer be broken
  • Difficulty descriptions and effects should now be correct

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678321
