- "Weakener" should now correctly multiply attack values by 0.85, instead of multiply by 85. (ouch)
- In the demo, combine/upgrade buttons should no longer be broken
- Difficulty descriptions and effects should now be correct
Heat Death update for 25 July 2022
Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
