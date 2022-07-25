Update #2 Notes

Tweaks:
- Tweaked Player movement speed for all weapons to be faster.
- Lowered Sniper fire-rate
- Increased Crossbow fire-rate
Fixes:
- Fixed player name panel in the menu to hold bigger names.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Tweaks:
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update