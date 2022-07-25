 Skip to content

Impact Point update for 25 July 2022

Update #2 Notes

Build 9186236 · Last edited by Wendy

Tweaks:

  • Tweaked Player movement speed for all weapons to be faster.
  • Lowered Sniper fire-rate
  • Increased Crossbow fire-rate

Fixes:

  • Fixed player name panel in the menu to hold bigger names.

