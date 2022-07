Share · View all patches · Build 9186132 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 15:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone. I'm sorry about the bug in yesterday's update. Today, I urgently fixed the following problems:

Fixed the bug that the cards in the lower left corner would be too large Fixed the bug that the hand cannot be played Fixed the bug that will get stuck after playing cards Fixed the bug that draw card can not reduce cost of Xia Hou Dun

If there are any bugs in the follow-up, please feel free to contact me!