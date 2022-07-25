Update, Version 20220725

English

##########Content#############

[Sins of the Father]Story continues. (Final Boss. But, it only means the action part of this quest is concluded. The story is not ended yet. Variable changed from 555 to 600)

New item: Eye From Beyond. (The loot of the boss mentioned above.)

New prefix: Desert-Explorer (Not many areas are counted as deserts right now. But, we will have more in the future.)

Added tips when one of your group members is down in a battle for the first time, explaining they need to be revived and a lot of healing methods are not working on unconscious characters.

Added a new combat setting that allows all your fallen group members to auto-revive after each battle. (It makes everything a bit easier. Anyway, just play the game in the way you like. )

简体中文

##########Content#############

【父辈的原罪】故事继续。（最终BOSS。但是，这只是这个任务的动作剧情和战斗暂告段落，故事仍然还没结束。剧情变量从555发展到了600）

新物品：异世界之眼。（上述BOSS的掉落物。）

新词缀：沙漠探险家 （当前并没有多少沙漠地区，但是以后会增加。）

在你有一名队友首次在战斗中进入失去意识的状态时现在会有提示，表明他们需要被复活并且常规的治疗手段已经对他们无效了。

追加了一个战斗选项允许在战斗中倒下的角色在战斗后自动复活。（这让很多事情变得更加简单了。总之，以你喜欢的方式来玩吧。）