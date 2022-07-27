Ding! Get in the elevator, the Hellevator is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9185994 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 15:26:04 UTC by Wendy

On Friday July 29th, the doors to the hellish Hellevator will open again which will take you straight into the depths of the underworld.

Get the new update 13.1., duel together with your guild this Friday in Hellevator and bag mighty rewards!

Find the patchnotes here.

We celebrate this with the following events:

Crazy Mushroom Harvest

Fantastic Fortress Festivity

Tidy Toilet Time

Epic Shopping Spree Extravaganza

Forge Frenzy Festival

Assembly of Awesome Animals

Next weekend’s events: