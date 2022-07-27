Ding! Get in the elevator, the Hellevator is here!

On Friday July 29th, the doors to the hellish Hellevator will open again which will take you straight into the depths of the underworld.
Get the new update 13.1., duel together with your guild this Friday in Hellevator and bag mighty rewards!
Find the patchnotes here.
We celebrate this with the following events:
- Crazy Mushroom Harvest
- Fantastic Fortress Festivity
- Tidy Toilet Time
- Epic Shopping Spree Extravaganza
- Forge Frenzy Festival
- Assembly of Awesome Animals
Next weekend’s events:
- Crazy Mushroom Harvest
- Exceptional XP Event
- Glorious Gold Galore
- Sands of Time Special
- Epic Quest Extravaganza
- Days of Doomed Souls
Changed files in this update