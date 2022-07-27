 Skip to content

Shakes and Fidget update for 27 July 2022

Ding! Get in the elevator, the Hellevator is here!

Last edited by Wendy

On Friday July 29th, the doors to the hellish Hellevator will open again which will take you straight into the depths of the underworld.

Get the new update 13.1., duel together with your guild this Friday in Hellevator and bag mighty rewards!

Find the patchnotes here.

We celebrate this with the following events:

  • Crazy Mushroom Harvest
  • Fantastic Fortress Festivity
  • Tidy Toilet Time
  • Epic Shopping Spree Extravaganza
  • Forge Frenzy Festival
  • Assembly of Awesome Animals

Next weekend’s events:

  • Crazy Mushroom Harvest
  • Exceptional XP Event
  • Glorious Gold Galore
  • Sands of Time Special
  • Epic Quest Extravaganza
  • Days of Doomed Souls

