Draft of Darkness update for 25 July 2022

Update Notes for Patch v0.9.0_p2

Update Notes for Patch v0.9.0_p2

Small patch with some balance changes and fixes.

Improvement & Balance
  • Discard piles won't be shown shuffled when inspected during encounters.
  • Infusion conditions now increase Power by 6 instead of 3.
  • (Card/Dark Cannon) Dark Collapse: Battery Charge Cost 3->2.
  • (Card/Dark Cannon) Mimic Move: Changed to be able to clone any character's card into the hand. The cloned card will be turned into "Dark Cannon" weapon type, so that any weapon or non-weapon card can be cloned and used this way.
  • (Card/Dark Cannon) Mind Palace: Energy Cost: 3->0.
  • (Card/Dark Cannon) Perfect Plan: Changed to be able to clone any character's card into the owner's draw pile.
  • (Card/Dark Cannon) Recall: Energy Cost: 5->2, Battery Charge Cost 1->0.
  • (Card/Dark Cannon) Rejuvenating Armor: Energy Cost: 5->0.
  • (Card/Mech) Dynamo: Battery Charge Cost: 2->1.
  • (Card/Mech) Materialize Shield: Energy Cost: 5->3.
  • (Card/Mech) Weak Claw: Physical Dmg 0.6->0.4.
  • (Card/Mech) Wormhole: Energy Cost: 3->1, Battery Charge Cost 1->3.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed "Clarity" card giving different amount of Courage layers than shown.
  • Fixed "Core: Agile" condition affecting other characters' cards.
  • Fixed "Core: Overheat" condition affecting other characters' cards.
  • Fixed "Sick Stranger" event giving quest reward trophy items.
  • Fixed "Terminal" having quest reward trophy items.
  • Fixed "Old Patient" boss having wrong Mend Power attribute.
  • Fixed "Black Pendant" not having "Unique per Run" flag.

