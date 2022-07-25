Update Notes for Patch v0.9.0_p2

Small patch with some balance changes and fixes.
Improvement & Balance
- Discard piles won't be shown shuffled when inspected during encounters.
- Infusion conditions now increase Power by 6 instead of 3.
- (Card/Dark Cannon) Dark Collapse: Battery Charge Cost 3->2.
- (Card/Dark Cannon) Mimic Move: Changed to be able to clone any character's card into the hand. The cloned card will be turned into "Dark Cannon" weapon type, so that any weapon or non-weapon card can be cloned and used this way.
- (Card/Dark Cannon) Mind Palace: Energy Cost: 3->0.
- (Card/Dark Cannon) Perfect Plan: Changed to be able to clone any character's card into the owner's draw pile.
- (Card/Dark Cannon) Recall: Energy Cost: 5->2, Battery Charge Cost 1->0.
- (Card/Dark Cannon) Rejuvenating Armor: Energy Cost: 5->0.
- (Card/Mech) Dynamo: Battery Charge Cost: 2->1.
- (Card/Mech) Materialize Shield: Energy Cost: 5->3.
- (Card/Mech) Weak Claw: Physical Dmg 0.6->0.4.
- (Card/Mech) Wormhole: Energy Cost: 3->1, Battery Charge Cost 1->3.
Bugfixes
- Fixed "Clarity" card giving different amount of Courage layers than shown.
- Fixed "Core: Agile" condition affecting other characters' cards.
- Fixed "Core: Overheat" condition affecting other characters' cards.
- Fixed "Sick Stranger" event giving quest reward trophy items.
- Fixed "Terminal" having quest reward trophy items.
- Fixed "Old Patient" boss having wrong Mend Power attribute.
- Fixed "Black Pendant" not having "Unique per Run" flag.
