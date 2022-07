Hello!

I appreciate all the bugs that have been reported. Thanks to them the game can become better!

Changelog:

-All newly caught fish are worth more

-During special modes, a menu with information appears at the bottom of the screen

-Seasons load correctly

-Improved rotation speed of the bike when reversing

-New Gas Ovens bought from the shop or obtained from quests do not change when game is loaded into the basic one

-And more small fixes

Have fun!