- Players can no longer cast the abilities of their opponents by utilizing the ability shortcut keys.
- Bosses now no longer utilize cards, instead everything is on their ability bar for transparency.
- When cards are shuffled back into the deck after battle, temporary cards are now removed.
- Spells can no longer be cast after a battle is complete.
- The health of the treant summoned with Animate Tree increased from 10 to 20.
- Reworked reward chances in dungeon encounters.
- Gate encounters now properly end if you charm the last enemy on the map.
- When removing cards from your deck at the merchant, gold is no longer deducted until a card is chosen.
Stolen Crown update for 25 July 2022
Patch Notes for 7/25/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
