Stolen Crown update for 25 July 2022

Patch Notes for 7/25/22

Build 9185851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players can no longer cast the abilities of their opponents by utilizing the ability shortcut keys.
  • Bosses now no longer utilize cards, instead everything is on their ability bar for transparency.
  • When cards are shuffled back into the deck after battle, temporary cards are now removed.
  • Spells can no longer be cast after a battle is complete.
  • The health of the treant summoned with Animate Tree increased from 10 to 20.
  • Reworked reward chances in dungeon encounters.
  • Gate encounters now properly end if you charm the last enemy on the map.
  • When removing cards from your deck at the merchant, gold is no longer deducted until a card is chosen.

