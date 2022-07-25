 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 25 July 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.121 version

  • Fixed the oil and snow splatter effects
  • Fixed the multiplayer room system
  • Fixed multiplayer reconnection
  • Fixed start line which isn't appearing on minimap
  • Added a sound effect into speed arrows
  • Added soundtrack when level fail
  • Fixed calculation of vehicle position
  • Adjusts on AI to not be unbeatable when in the first place

