- Fixed the oil and snow splatter effects
- Fixed the multiplayer room system
- Fixed multiplayer reconnection
- Fixed start line which isn't appearing on minimap
- Added a sound effect into speed arrows
- Added soundtrack when level fail
- Fixed calculation of vehicle position
- Adjusts on AI to not be unbeatable when in the first place
OverShoot Battle Race update for 25 July 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.121 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update