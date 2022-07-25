Patch 0.23.9

Changes:
- Able to change secondary banner color during Emperor rule.
- Added loading screen.
- Added new title logo and icon.
- Added Teleport Pack Horse to Caringtown button in Settings.
- Unstuck disabled for 10 seconds after closing the world map, to prevent going through walls.
- Optimized amount of bandwidth data sent for buildings, resources and inventories.
- Mob chasing distance increased from 80m to 150m.
- Villagers have a 20% chance of turning a static block below their feet into a building block when walking, which allows them to walk smoothly over it.
Fixes:
- Emperor appearing as a Prince in chat.
- Emperor unable to invite unlimited number of players into his Kingdom.
- Invalid pack horse showing in the center of the map.
- Villagers not retaliating during a war.
- HP bars not showing the correct values.
