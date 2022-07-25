 Skip to content

Coronation update for 25 July 2022

Patch 0.23.9

Patch 0.23.9 · Build 9185082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Able to change secondary banner color during Emperor rule.
  • Added loading screen.
  • Added new title logo and icon.
  • Added Teleport Pack Horse to Caringtown button in Settings.
  • Unstuck disabled for 10 seconds after closing the world map, to prevent going through walls.
  • Optimized amount of bandwidth data sent for buildings, resources and inventories.
  • Mob chasing distance increased from 80m to 150m.
  • Villagers have a 20% chance of turning a static block below their feet into a building block when walking, which allows them to walk smoothly over it.

Fixes:

  • Emperor appearing as a Prince in chat.
  • Emperor unable to invite unlimited number of players into his Kingdom.
  • Invalid pack horse showing in the center of the map.
  • Villagers not retaliating during a war.
  • HP bars not showing the correct values.

