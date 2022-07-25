 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 25 July 2022

Early Access Version 0.1hD

Share · View all patches · Build 9184888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Changed poison effect. It's now possible for the Boss to apply stack of poison to characters. Poison damage is 2 per stack per turn. This is a pretty big change, even if only the boss of the first area can poison you for now. Remember all status effects are removed at the end of combat.
  • Increase Pandy's DMG from 10 to 11.

Misc

  • UI now display a level indicator and an XP bar.

Achievements

  • New tentative fix to trigger achievements properly. Waiting for your feedbacks before adding new ones.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where click multiple time on "Play" button in character selection menu was possible.
  • Fixed an issue where some resolutions could show behind the scene tooltip.
  • Fixed an issue where poison could still be active after a fight.
  • Tentative fix for all achievement triggers.
  • Fixed an issue where Pandy's Dash capacity was not working properly and could break the game.
  • Fixed an issue where death was not properly counted.

====================================================================================

