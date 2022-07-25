Early Access Version 0.1hD

Balance Changes
- Changed poison effect. It's now possible for the Boss to apply stack of poison to characters. Poison damage is 2 per stack per turn. This is a pretty big change, even if only the boss of the first area can poison you for now. Remember all status effects are removed at the end of combat.
- Increase Pandy's DMG from 10 to 11.
Misc
- UI now display a level indicator and an XP bar.
Achievements
- New tentative fix to trigger achievements properly. Waiting for your feedbacks before adding new ones.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where click multiple time on "Play" button in character selection menu was possible.
- Fixed an issue where some resolutions could show behind the scene tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where poison could still be active after a fight.
- Tentative fix for all achievement triggers.
- Fixed an issue where Pandy's Dash capacity was not working properly and could break the game.
- Fixed an issue where death was not properly counted.
====================================================================================
Changed files in this update