Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 25 July 2022

Minor Update 0.4.1

Bug fixes and balancing

  • Invisibility bug fixed (turret, wolf and drone will no longer become invisible if they were equipped during super power: giant)
  • Improved logic for when zombies spawn
  • Made the game slightly harder late game

