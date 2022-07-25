Summer Fixes - v1.2.2 | July 25

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v1.2.2
QoL
- The number of Spire Shards collected in missions will now be displayed on the Reward Screen
- The unit created from Merlin's Illusion skill received its own portrait
- From now on, those achievements which can be earned through completing missions based on a certain condition cannot be unlocked if one fails the mission
- Added an Ice tag to the Ice Wall and Ice Shield skills
- Added all of the missing strings (especially The Chained God season) to every language
- Improved the Hungarian localization
- When the "Bigger Font" checkbox is on, the font sizes are significantly bigger now
Balance
- On-kill enchant effects will no longer work with Illusion, Ice Wall and Bone Wall
Fixed bugs
Fixed skills
- Fixed the Piercing Bolt mastery of the Force Bolt skill
- Fixed the Unbind mastery of the Sage's Inspire skill which though removed various debuffs from the Hero, did not restore the AP locked by status effects such as Stun and Chill
- The Fire Bolt skill (Merlin) could damage units with fire immunity. This has been fixed
- Fixed the Corrupt Armour mastery of Sir Ector's Master of Hexes skill
- Fixed Sir Ector's Blood Hex skill which did not apply the -30% damage to Lost units
- Fixed an issue where the Ice Shield did not block the damage of certain skills like the Tainthog's Charge ability or the Beastman's Strike
- Updated the description of the Master of Fire skill's Wildfire mastery as it did not reflect the actual behavior of the ability
- Fixed the sound of one of the AoE skills of the Fomorians which could be heard even with the volume turned to zero
- Fixed an issue where the Ice Walls could be casted on terrain objects
- Fixed Lady Boudicea's Extended Flurry as well as Zestful Flurry mastery
- Fixed an issue where one could target out-of-range enemy units with the Chain Lightning skill
Misc
- Fixed various crashes
- Fixed the Ready to Fight achievement
- Fixed an issue in the Act of War mission where one of the encounters did not end properly
- Fixed the Fomorian Slayer challenge
- The Master of Elements achievement could not be completed with Merlin's Fire Bolt skill. This has been fixed
- Fixed the issue where if one started a Roguelite campaign on Very Hard the difficulty was automatically set to Hard instead
- Fixed an issue where displayed reward on the Feast of Giants mission's briefing window was not correct
- Fixed an issue where the dialogue with the village girl in the Fire with Fire mission could trigger even after Sir Mordred learned the truth about the villagers
- Fixed an issue where tooltips of certain items could flicker on the screen
- Fixed the Concession Decree
- Fixed an issue where the surrounding could get darker after one completed all the objectives in The Tamer mission
- Fixed the allied inactive group in The Warlord endgame mission
- Fixed an encounter in The Besieged Castle (Act II) where the 5th Hero could stuck outside the battle area if one approached the place from a certain direction
- Fixed an encounter in The Confrontation (Act II) where upon killing the guards too fast made the rest of the units unresponsive
- Fixed a line break issue in the Chinese localization
- Fixed various typos and improved various grammatically wrong descriptions
Controller
- Fixed an issue where players could not use Potions with the Controller
- The Bell of Midnight could not be interacted with in the Bridge of Sorrow mission. This has been fixed
- Fixed the multiple targetable skills mechanism, and now you can cast spells without selecting all of the targets that the skill allows you
- Fixed several UI scrolling issues
