Windows:1.03 (BuildID 9184438)
●機能拡張／調整
・時間進行ボタンが押せない場合の理由を表示するように調整
・「武将情報」、「城情報」で閲覧できるデータを追加
●不具合修正
・特定の状況で特性「鬼美濃」が正しく発生しない不具合を修正
・追加コンテンツがインストールされていても、セーブデータのロードに失敗することがある不具合を修正
・その他不具合、誤字などを修正
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Shinsei update for 28 July 2022
＜信長の野望･新生 アップデート内容（1.0.3）＞
