Version 754: Minor Update

Just another weekly patch for general fixes and things mostly related to minor issues introduced with the torch and feedback given by players.
- Bug fixed related to torching and networking; torching should now always properly run at the estimated time instead of sometimes being 2 or 3 times faster when the server is dealing with resimulations.
- Minor adjustment that should affect hit registration
- Fixed torch firing breaks when using "hold to swap" to pick up torch with full equipment inventory
- Fixed torch gear position when holstered
- Adjusted wire so that it prioritizes picking up items over the torch hover when possible
- Increase window for items to spawn at increased rate to get the player caught up when joining a match in progress
- Make sure the local player always spawns with priority to prevent them from being stuck in the UAV screen
- Changed cutting particles to be properly assigned on some objects that did not have them assigned
- Correct round counts for push UI in some places that were incorrect after going from 4 > 2
- Fixed UI for map tray hover that explains what a torch is accidentally referencing the clacker popup instead
- Backend fix for queueing for ranked while joining a casual match not always working
- Changed incorrect UI behavior regarding simultaneously queueing for Casual and Ranked
Minor notes:
- We are currently internally working on feedback regarding the over-arching impact the torch has had on the game meta
- It was our intention to ship maps this week but a small issue caused some problems with newly created maps so some time will have to be spent on that to get those new maps being shippable again.
