Workplace Rhapsody update for 25 July 2022

Updated instructions on July 25, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-------------------ROLE------------------

Added flight attendant roles
(To go to the beach alone, the plane can choose economy and first class, first class will have stewardess service)

