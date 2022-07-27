 Skip to content

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp update for 27 July 2022

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Patch 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch for the Steam version of Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp has been released. Please update the game via the Steam client to apply the patch.
Patch Contents:

  • Load time at game launch has been improved

Changed files in this update

