Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Patch 1.0.1

A patch for the Steam version of Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp has been released. Please update the game via the Steam client to apply the patch.
Patch Contents:
- Load time at game launch has been improved
