Aurora - Cores Ocultas update for 25 July 2022

Patch 21.0

Patch 21.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • NEW MISSION: Now you can rebuild the Sun & Sky Bridge. Talk to Bruniel in the Sun Forge store in the Sun Village

Fixed:

  • Bug: one of the entrances to the Sun Village wasn't working
  • Bug: a chest on the road to the Rain Village was giving infinite rewards
  • Bug: a mission in the Sun Village wasn't working
  • Bug: a mission in the Sky Village wasn't working
  • Bug: an option in the crafting system wasn't working
  • Fixed some untranslated texts

Special thanks to Rauldoken (https://steamcommunity.com/id/rauldouken) who helped identify the bugs and suggested the mission <3

