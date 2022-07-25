Patch 21.0

Added:
- NEW MISSION: Now you can rebuild the Sun & Sky Bridge. Talk to Bruniel in the Sun Forge store in the Sun Village
Fixed:
- Bug: one of the entrances to the Sun Village wasn't working
- Bug: a chest on the road to the Rain Village was giving infinite rewards
- Bug: a mission in the Sun Village wasn't working
- Bug: a mission in the Sky Village wasn't working
- Bug: an option in the crafting system wasn't working
- Fixed some untranslated texts
Special thanks to Rauldoken (https://steamcommunity.com/id/rauldouken) who helped identify the bugs and suggested the mission <3
Changed files in this update