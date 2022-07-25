- Vaulting / Mantling (Z for now; rebindable in the future): You can also grab ledges while falling until you hit the damage threshhold (basically, if you've been falling long enough to take damage, you won't be able to mantle; actual ledge grab animations and mechanics are in the works for a future release) <More work to be done here to clean it up A LOT! Sounds, more accurate hand placement, and more.>
- Stamina cost for sprinting reduced
- Stamina cost for jumping reduced
- Stamina recharge slightly increased
- Fixed flashlights in first person, smooth Kamron
- Melee weapon bug fixes
- Doors showing wrong state in multiplayer fixed
- Fixed Fireplace and Campfire showing wrong state in multiplayer
- Fixed bug with Ground Floor achievement
- Fixed players falling through build parts when killed
- Base claim is freaking fixed! Now correctly shares all build parts as expected
- Fixed issue with vest/backpacks that couldn't be reloaded from
- UI works better on smaller resolutions now
- Added maintain aspect ratio for ultrawide support
- Esc will now exit menu and unpause game in single player
- Added permanent ban list to player dedicated servers (config options)
DeadPoly update for 25 July 2022
Patch 0.0.5f - Vaulting!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
