DeadPoly update for 25 July 2022

Patch 0.0.5f - Vaulting!

Patch 0.0.5f - Vaulting!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Vaulting / Mantling (Z for now; rebindable in the future): You can also grab ledges while falling until you hit the damage threshhold (basically, if you've been falling long enough to take damage, you won't be able to mantle; actual ledge grab animations and mechanics are in the works for a future release) <More work to be done here to clean it up A LOT! Sounds, more accurate hand placement, and more.>
  • Stamina cost for sprinting reduced
  • Stamina cost for jumping reduced
  • Stamina recharge slightly increased
  • Fixed flashlights in first person, smooth Kamron
  • Melee weapon bug fixes
  • Doors showing wrong state in multiplayer fixed
  • Fixed Fireplace and Campfire showing wrong state in multiplayer
  • Fixed bug with Ground Floor achievement
  • Fixed players falling through build parts when killed
  • Base claim is freaking fixed! Now correctly shares all build parts as expected
  • Fixed issue with vest/backpacks that couldn't be reloaded from
  • UI works better on smaller resolutions now
  • Added maintain aspect ratio for ultrawide support
  • Esc will now exit menu and unpause game in single player
  • Added permanent ban list to player dedicated servers (config options)

