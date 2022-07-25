Update v46 (July 25)

New Content:
- New “Marketplace” map!
- New Combat Spell “Lethargy” to weaken and slow all enemies.
- New Event for -10% spell and skill cooldown times.
Changes:
- Created Tournament Bracket 15 for players over wave 7000.
- The cost of the Kill Exp upgrade in the Research menu now caps at 300k.
- The cost of research upgrades increases again after level 20,000.
- Lowered the prestiges Daily Mission requirement.
- Significantly increased energy earnings from Daily Play Bonus and Video Ad Rewards.
QoL Improvements:
- A “Play/Pause” button can now be toggled in the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Tower Loadouts now save all tower targeting options, including your selections for boss only skills, enemy targeting, focus bosses, skill support, and range adjustments.
- Added 2 extra tower loadout slots (for a total of 5).
- Updated UI to make it more clear when a tower is on the Skill Support setting.
- The “Research” upgrade menu now has x10, x100, and x1000 buttons for quicker upgrading.
Bug Fixes:
- The “Execute” skill no longer triggers on Skill Support.
- Fixed several UI display issues.
Changed files in this update