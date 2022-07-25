 Skip to content

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 25 July 2022

Update v46 (July 25)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New “Marketplace” map!
  • New Combat Spell “Lethargy” to weaken and slow all enemies.
  • New Event for -10% spell and skill cooldown times.

Changes:

  • Created Tournament Bracket 15 for players over wave 7000.
  • The cost of the Kill Exp upgrade in the Research menu now caps at 300k.
  • The cost of research upgrades increases again after level 20,000.
  • Lowered the prestiges Daily Mission requirement.
  • Significantly increased energy earnings from Daily Play Bonus and Video Ad Rewards.

QoL Improvements:

  • A “Play/Pause” button can now be toggled in the bottom left corner of the screen.
  • Tower Loadouts now save all tower targeting options, including your selections for boss only skills, enemy targeting, focus bosses, skill support, and range adjustments.
  • Added 2 extra tower loadout slots (for a total of 5).
  • Updated UI to make it more clear when a tower is on the Skill Support setting.
  • The “Research” upgrade menu now has x10, x100, and x1000 buttons for quicker upgrading.

Bug Fixes:

  • The “Execute” skill no longer triggers on Skill Support.
  • Fixed several UI display issues.

