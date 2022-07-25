-Improve aiming with player 2.
-Fixed bug that caused player 2's direction to change after aiming.
-Improved NPC head tracking, eliminating awkward and unnatural situations.
-Fixed the bug that made the item selection menu stay open.
-Other minor bugs fixed.
Unbearable update for 25 July 2022
Fixes in experience with companions.
