Metroplex Zero update for 25 July 2022

v0.0.46 - Draft Mode Release + Encounter Redesign

Build 9182113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Draft Mode: Now allows players to construct any Squad they like

Balance Changes:

  • Rebalance: All Hero base HP reduced by 24%
  • Rebalance: Boost Shields and Super Charge now scale with Base Power instead of current Power
  • Rebalance: Buffed Omnislash Scaling
  • Rebalance: Draft fights and curves
  • Rebalance: Draft Level Up Odds of Equipment Rarity has been tuned
  • Rebalance: Enemies got some power back
  • Rebalance: Enemies who flee from battle still grant you reward XP and Creds
  • Rebalance: Major Encounter Builder Rework
  • Rebalance: Rifle - Buffed Bullet Barrage and Covering Fire
  • Rebalance: The power curve is a little more linear but gets higher
  • Rebalance: Tuned some Stealth and Scheme cards that caused circular boost engines unintentionally
  • Rebalance: Veda's Starting Magic Decreased by 1

Player Aids:

  • Design: Added Implants to the Tutorial Clinic
  • Tutorial: Added explanation panels for Clinic/Shop/Deckbuilder

Card Improvements:

  • Card Function: Improved Roomsweeper Grenade resolution (1 packet of damage)

Art Improvements:

  • Anim: Added Character anim for Reverse Polarity
  • Art: Cover Art for v0.0.46
  • Art: Evolved Riot Bot Card Animations
  • Art: Improved New Map Node Placements
  • New Art: Brand New Cyberpunk City Map art from Dystoth

UI Improvements:

  • UI: Added Unlock Draft Mode Cheat
  • UI: Augments with associated cards show the card on Hover
  • UI: Can advance Tutorial Victory screen using a button on screen
  • UI: Draft Heroes start with random selected heroes
  • UI: Draft Mode - Augment UI has hovers and sounds
  • UI: Draft Mode - Basic Card always shown at the top of the card list
  • UI: Draft Rules panel added
  • UI: Hero Augments panel is larger to support Draft extra augments
  • UI: Hides Mouse Cursor when right-click-dragging a card
  • UI: Improved Hero Panel Stats icon
  • UI: Map has Persistent Node Locations across Save/Load
  • UI: Minor tweak to Map Hero Panel
  • UI: New Map View Layout
  • UI: Opening the menu resets the Cursor and Mouse Drag
  • UI: Prevents most mouse click actions while dragging. Cleaned up battle keyboard
  • UI: Progress Screen shows unlock requirements
  • UI: Progress View V2
  • UI: Resets Mouse Drag State on Scene change or Menu Open
  • UI: Starting a Draft from Main Menu when you have an existing game will now prompt to confirm
  • UI: Updated Vulnerable Rule Panel
  • UI: Victory Screen doesn't shows Credits Panel if you didn't earn any

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: 3 Hero Party extra Level Up screen triggered in the UI
  • Bug Fix: Combat Drone V2 now correctly Disable hero with Shock Blast
  • Bug Fix: Draft Mode Load now can fit up to your 6 Augments
  • Bug Fix: Draft Save/Load after level up now working correctly
  • Bug Fix: Editor Find Cards String Comparison Null-Ref Fixed
  • Bug Fix: Hero damage taken wasn't persisting between Boss Phases. Fixed
  • Bug Fix: Missing Animation Shot-Rifle fixed in all cards
  • Bug Fix: Prevent entering Deck Builder from Tutorial Card Shop
  • Bug Fix: Reduced requirements to leave Deck Builder in Tutorial
  • Bug Fix: Starting Permanent Gear can crash Hero Details View

Project:

  • Project: Added Dystoth to the Credits
  • Project: Started Coverage document

Miscellaneous:

  • Coding: Adding Playtest Damage Competition Tracker
  • Coding: Can Track Overkill damage amounts
  • Coding: Deterministic Rng for Clinic Service Generation
  • Coding: Draft Odds Tweaks
  • Coding: Enemy Encounter Generation is now Deterministic
  • Coding: Pick 3 Hero is now Persistent Deteministic
  • Coding: Progressively Unlocks Draft Adventures
  • Coding: Retrofitted Encounter Builder V5 to be Persistent Deterministic
  • Coding: Shop Selection Determinism

