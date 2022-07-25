The Tenants - Patch 0.9d

General
- Optimized all furniture icons to reduce initial startup loading time and memory consumption.
- Temporarily disabled babysitting jobs for business apartments.
- Workstations limit for prestige deterioration is now set to the max number of employees for a given company type in the player's apartments.
- Fixed the OH button being enabled with multiple bedrooms despite having one tenant renting the entire property.
- Fixed an issue with the train station's Lamp item and floor type.
- Fixed an issue with the train station outside room detection.
- Fixed an issue with a number of jobs having empty requirements.
- Fixed an issue with Charles Street chair requirement.
- Fixed Mobile Gamedev renovation job requirements at Valley St. 1/1.
- Fixed a few issues with rubbish being located outside the apartments.
Changed files in this update