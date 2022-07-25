 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tenants update for 25 July 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.9d

Share · View all patches · Build 9181915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Optimized all furniture icons to reduce initial startup loading time and memory consumption.
  • Temporarily disabled babysitting jobs for business apartments.
  • Workstations limit for prestige deterioration is now set to the max number of employees for a given company type in the player's apartments.
  • Fixed the OH button being enabled with multiple bedrooms despite having one tenant renting the entire property.
  • Fixed an issue with the train station's Lamp item and floor type.
  • Fixed an issue with the train station outside room detection.
  • Fixed an issue with a number of jobs having empty requirements.
  • Fixed an issue with Charles Street chair requirement.
  • Fixed Mobile Gamedev renovation job requirements at Valley St. 1/1.
  • Fixed a few issues with rubbish being located outside the apartments.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link