mdiapp+ SE 1.20.26 Released - July 13th, 2022

Function Improvement
- Improved the quality of the overlay with a highly transparent eraser (soft edge).
Failure Correction
- Fixed a bug that prevented the layer transform operation from being accepted when using a Windows stylus (not Wintab).
Changed files in this update