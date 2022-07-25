 Skip to content

mdiapp+ SE update for 25 July 2022

mdiapp+ SE 1.20.26 Released - July 13th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Function Improvement

  • Improved the quality of the overlay with a highly transparent eraser (soft edge).

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the layer transform operation from being accepted when using a Windows stylus (not Wintab).

