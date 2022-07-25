 Skip to content

Dark Quest: Board Game update for 25 July 2022

Version 0.58

Version 0.58

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the barrels being treated as heroes.
  • Fixed an issue with the fox being treated as hero.
  • Reduced the frequency the dwarf king protection triggers
  • Added a sound at the end of the round
  • Fixed a bug with the druid form that would freeze the game
  • Bear and fox shapeshifts now require an enemy target
  • Druid shapeshifts and attacks in 1 action
  • Made some adjustments on the slam ground card
  • Druid attack is no longer a one off and deals 1/2/3/4 magic damage per level
  • Added a tooltip next to the cards for precomputed rolls.
  • Added card tooltips when learning or upgrading a card.
  • Added card tooltips when viewing a hero inventory.
  • Fox no longer has invisibility
  • Fixed a small issue with fox and bear attack cards not being the first card on the UI

