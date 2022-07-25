- Fixed an issue with the barrels being treated as heroes.
- Fixed an issue with the fox being treated as hero.
- Reduced the frequency the dwarf king protection triggers
- Added a sound at the end of the round
- Fixed a bug with the druid form that would freeze the game
- Bear and fox shapeshifts now require an enemy target
- Druid shapeshifts and attacks in 1 action
- Made some adjustments on the slam ground card
- Druid attack is no longer a one off and deals 1/2/3/4 magic damage per level
- Added a tooltip next to the cards for precomputed rolls.
- Added card tooltips when learning or upgrading a card.
- Added card tooltips when viewing a hero inventory.
- Fox no longer has invisibility
- Fixed a small issue with fox and bear attack cards not being the first card on the UI
Dark Quest: Board Game update for 25 July 2022
Version 0.58
Patchnotes via Steam Community
