Update 1.037

New Features and Improvements
- Implemented new unit pathfinding logic
Corrections and Fixes
- Farms could not plant more than one crop cycle
- The player and AI could start on swamp terrain
- Walls did not block spotting
- Wild animal herd AI movement was not restored properly after loading the game
UI/UX
- Right clicking on the last technology queued while in game will remove it if it has no research progress
- The option 'Build Complex Pathing Graph' was removed as it is not relevant for the new pathfinding logic
Changed files in this update