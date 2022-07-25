 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 25 July 2022

Update 1.037

Share · View all patches · Build 9181795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Implemented new unit pathfinding logic

Corrections and Fixes

  • Farms could not plant more than one crop cycle
  • The player and AI could start on swamp terrain
  • Walls did not block spotting
  • Wild animal herd AI movement was not restored properly after loading the game

UI/UX

  • Right clicking on the last technology queued while in game will remove it if it has no research progress
  • The option 'Build Complex Pathing Graph' was removed as it is not relevant for the new pathfinding logic

