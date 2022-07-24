Owinka Shooter Quality of Life Initiative Part One

-
Added Pause Menu
-
Added Volume Settings
-
Levels now reload if you fall through the map
-
Fixed the collisions on a door in level 7
-
Swapped out a red foor for a grey door in Level 2
