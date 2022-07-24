 Skip to content

Owinka Shooter update for 24 July 2022

Owinka Shooter Quality of Life Initiative Part One

Build 9181474

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Pause Menu

  • Added Volume Settings

  • Levels now reload if you fall through the map

  • Fixed the collisions on a door in level 7

  • Swapped out a red foor for a grey door in Level 2

