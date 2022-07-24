 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 24 July 2022

Run Types Hotfix 2

Changes:

  • Adjusted the scaling of damage on Endless dream

Bug Fixes:

  • Updated the icon for UnityPlayer for Macs
  • Fixed a bug with the Glass Cannon mode
  • Fixed an issue when loading games as Tote and CR-8
  • Fixed an issue with Tote's carvings when you first load
  • Fixed an issue where events could spawn large numbers of random items
  • Fixed a glitch where re-rolling combat rewards could respawn slime swords
  • Fixed issues where on-destroy effects could prevent effects from being triggered
  • Fixed a glitch where items could fail to complete all their actions when disabled
  • Fixed a glitch where you could click on items when the options menu was open
  • Fixed an issue where the overgrown axe would not displayed that it was banished
  • Fixed a glitch where the shopkeeper could keep saying "Drag to me to sell" after taking the tasty fly
  • Fixed an issue where items with similar names could have their effect combined together by mistake

