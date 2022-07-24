Run Types Hotfix 2

Changes:
- Adjusted the scaling of damage on Endless dream
Bug Fixes:
- Updated the icon for UnityPlayer for Macs
- Fixed a bug with the Glass Cannon mode
- Fixed an issue when loading games as Tote and CR-8
- Fixed an issue with Tote's carvings when you first load
- Fixed an issue where events could spawn large numbers of random items
- Fixed a glitch where re-rolling combat rewards could respawn slime swords
- Fixed issues where on-destroy effects could prevent effects from being triggered
- Fixed a glitch where items could fail to complete all their actions when disabled
- Fixed a glitch where you could click on items when the options menu was open
- Fixed an issue where the overgrown axe would not displayed that it was banished
- Fixed a glitch where the shopkeeper could keep saying "Drag to me to sell" after taking the tasty fly
- Fixed an issue where items with similar names could have their effect combined together by mistake
Changed depots in testingbranch branch