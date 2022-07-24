 Skip to content

Modern Fantasy - Urban Legends update for 24 July 2022

July 24th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9181319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Goldfish Fishing error has been addressed.

  • Digital Game Board error has been addressed.

Additional tests and bug fixes will be rolled out in the order they are discovered.

