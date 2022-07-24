FPS Chess - Version 1.0.10

Patch Notes
- Added Invert-Y setting to the options menu.
- Fixed Rook wall appearing in kill-cams.
- Fixed Rook wall glitchiness with client.
- Fixed Rook scope bouncing after shooting.
- Fixed Knight hurting itself while aiming downwards.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update