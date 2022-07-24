 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FPS Chess update for 24 July 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9181297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Added Invert-Y setting to the options menu.
  • Fixed Rook wall appearing in kill-cams.
  • Fixed Rook wall glitchiness with client.
  • Fixed Rook scope bouncing after shooting.
  • Fixed Knight hurting itself while aiming downwards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2021911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link