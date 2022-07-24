 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 24 July 2022

Update for July 25th

Build 9181024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a drawer extending out beyond it's limits
  • Adjusted LOD on zombies
  • Added a green tint to better show when player is healing health
  • Added various sounds for zombies
  • Added sounds for player taking damage
  • Added sounds to melee strikes against zombies
  • Added some subtle ambience sounds
  • Removed a debug object ~thanks to player 'TheBreadstick'
  • Increased spawn rate of ammo boxes
  • Increased spawn rate of gun base parts

