- Fixed a drawer extending out beyond it's limits
- Adjusted LOD on zombies
- Added a green tint to better show when player is healing health
- Added various sounds for zombies
- Added sounds for player taking damage
- Added sounds to melee strikes against zombies
- Added some subtle ambience sounds
- Removed a debug object ~thanks to player 'TheBreadstick'
- Increased spawn rate of ammo boxes
- Increased spawn rate of gun base parts
Daybreaker VR update for 24 July 2022
Update for July 25th
