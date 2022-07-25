- Fixed Boss 1 achievement
- Credits should now display properly in retro and Hi-Res mode, Megabackers & Intergalactic Sponsors have been added to the credits as well
- Fixed pressing "Options" on title screen more than once accidentally triggering "Start" instead
- Pause function is disabled once an option has been chosen from the pause menu, restart mission, return to map/title etc. Prevents weird bugs.
- Hopefully fixed weird bug with Boss 1 intro animation not completing and then wind turbines and trees spawning continuously until the game chugs.
- Fixed typo: "an" frozen wasteland in Ignice dialogue
- Fixed type: Epaphos description, 'civilisaition' (didn't need the last "i")
- B (on Xbox controller) or O (on PS controller) will now back/cancel out of menus
- Added option in Display Options to disable the flashing beams when a boss explodes (for epileptic folks)
- Disabled built in auto screenshot function (a debug feature) that was also tied to Steam's screenshot button (F12), as this was causing performance issues when a screenshot was taken every second
- Fixed enemy count in Euclides Belt
- Lowered S and A rank requirements for Epaphos
- Fixed skipping result screen score calculation as it was displaying the wrong total when skipped
- Removed "Restart Mission" from special stage pause menu
Ex-Zodiac update for 25 July 2022
Update notes for 0.6.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
