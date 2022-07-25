 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ex-Zodiac update for 25 July 2022

Update notes for 0.6.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9181008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Boss 1 achievement
  • Credits should now display properly in retro and Hi-Res mode, Megabackers & Intergalactic Sponsors have been added to the credits as well
  • Fixed pressing "Options" on title screen more than once accidentally triggering "Start" instead
  • Pause function is disabled once an option has been chosen from the pause menu, restart mission, return to map/title etc. Prevents weird bugs.
  • Hopefully fixed weird bug with Boss 1 intro animation not completing and then wind turbines and trees spawning continuously until the game chugs.
  • Fixed typo: "an" frozen wasteland in Ignice dialogue
  • Fixed type: Epaphos description, 'civilisaition' (didn't need the last "i")
  • B (on Xbox controller) or O (on PS controller) will now back/cancel out of menus
  • Added option in Display Options to disable the flashing beams when a boss explodes (for epileptic folks)
  • Disabled built in auto screenshot function (a debug feature) that was also tied to Steam's screenshot button (F12), as this was causing performance issues when a screenshot was taken every second
  • Fixed enemy count in Euclides Belt
  • Lowered S and A rank requirements for Epaphos
  • Fixed skipping result screen score calculation as it was displaying the wrong total when skipped
  • Removed "Restart Mission" from special stage pause menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1249481
  • Loading history…
Depot 1249482
  • Loading history…
Depot 1249483
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link