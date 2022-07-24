 Skip to content

Fore Score update for 24 July 2022

Fore Score v1.1 Update - Out Now!

Build 9180966

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first post release content update for Fore Score is out now!

Features

  • Rounds too long/short? Players can now change score settings from the gameplay options menu

  • Players can now configure the following:

    • Points required to win
    • Points for scoring
    • Points for first in the hole
    • Points for fewest strokes
    • Points on Hole-In-One
Content
  • More golf balls to choose from
  • A few basic obstacles added to the rotation
  • More end-of-game accolades, including 'Aviator' and 'Immortal'
  • Visual updates for some obstacles
  • UI Tweaks
Bug Fixes
  • Vibration settings save correctly between sessions
  • Fix wall collision issues causing balls to bounce the wrong way
  • Fix visual bug with cursors when choosing obstacles/balls
  • Some of the 'random' obstacles were randomizing again after choosing from the box (pegs and dominoes)

Thanks for playing!

