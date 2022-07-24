Fore Score v1.1 Update - Out Now!

The first post release content update for Fore Score is out now!
Features
-
Rounds too long/short? Players can now change score settings from the gameplay options menu
-
Players can now configure the following:
- Points required to win
- Points for scoring
- Points for first in the hole
- Points for fewest strokes
- Points on Hole-In-One
Content
- More golf balls to choose from
- A few basic obstacles added to the rotation
- More end-of-game accolades, including 'Aviator' and 'Immortal'
- Visual updates for some obstacles
- UI Tweaks
Bug Fixes
- Vibration settings save correctly between sessions
- Fix wall collision issues causing balls to bounce the wrong way
- Fix visual bug with cursors when choosing obstacles/balls
- Some of the 'random' obstacles were randomizing again after choosing from the box (pegs and dominoes)
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update