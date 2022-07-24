Lots of GUI Improvements- LK v3.03

GUI
- Tooltips now show stats separately to text
- Testing mode GUI Player, Enemies, Abilities buttons now have sprites
- GUI defects fixed showing when disabled
- GUI enemy unit, enemy abilities boxes is now a window
- Invisiblity status image now uses the "on" shade
Gameplay
- Enemy Images ability- number of images reduced from 10 to 8, replaces destroyed images
- Gameplay room size increased from 2000 to 2200
- Argent kunai activation range increased to avoid accidental use, fixed it sometimes missing
Story:
- White One campaign's first four missions now have 4 enemies in the first 4 missions
Menus:
- Difficulty mode menu reorganised
- Sliders now look a lot better
- Help menu- hacking and damage images made shorter
Art:
- Enemy death added a third explosion animation
Changed files in this update