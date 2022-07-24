 Skip to content

Lone King update for 24 July 2022

Lots of GUI Improvements- LK v3.03

Build 9180940

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI

  • Tooltips now show stats separately to text
  • Testing mode GUI Player, Enemies, Abilities buttons now have sprites
  • GUI defects fixed showing when disabled
  • GUI enemy unit, enemy abilities boxes is now a window
  • Invisiblity status image now uses the "on" shade

Gameplay

  • Enemy Images ability- number of images reduced from 10 to 8, replaces destroyed images
  • Gameplay room size increased from 2000 to 2200
  • Argent kunai activation range increased to avoid accidental use, fixed it sometimes missing

Story:

  • White One campaign's first four missions now have 4 enemies in the first 4 missions

Menus:

  • Difficulty mode menu reorganised
  • Sliders now look a lot better
  • Help menu- hacking and damage images made shorter

Art:

  • Enemy death added a third explosion animation

