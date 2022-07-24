 Skip to content

Spiritus update for 24 July 2022

Version 0.2.2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9180702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've added a launcher to allow adjustment of graphics settings.
-We've fixed a bug where the controls tutorial would stay on screen, forcing the player to click.
-We've fixed some performance issues.

Changed files in this update

