Glider Sim update for 24 July 2022

Update 1.6.5_EarlyAccess - Hot Fix

Patchnotes

-Accidently disabled wind buttons in free flight so re-enabled them.
-Para Controller menu button now working.
-Ability to use keyboard keys to increase throttle if Para Controller Throttle slider is not working.

