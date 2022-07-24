-Accidently disabled wind buttons in free flight so re-enabled them.
-Para Controller menu button now working.
-Ability to use keyboard keys to increase throttle if Para Controller Throttle slider is not working.
Glider Sim update for 24 July 2022
Update 1.6.5_EarlyAccess - Hot Fix
