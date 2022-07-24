Update #59 - Ver. 0.5.9b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- The harvesting problem in "Multiplayer" should be better now. If you have any problems, please let me know.
- Other problems fixed
- Spawnpoint safety zones problem fixed
- Building parts could not be repaired, is now fixed
- Mutant Bear is now lootable again
- Input of the door lock code, mouse problem fixed
- Mouse problem in the character settings menu fixed
- Mouse problem when closing the group menu fixed
- Inaccuracies in setting walls have been fixed. (The problem was caused by setting floors).
- Porch Roof
- Porch Roof Glass
- Thatch Floor
- Thatch Floor Half
- Thatch Triangle Floor
- Wooden Floor
- Wooden Floor Destroyed
- Wooden Floor Frame
- Wooden Floor Half
- Wooden Floor With Glass
- Wooden Triangle Floor
Changes
- Server browser revised
- Multiplayer adjustments made
- Wooden sliding glass door / KeyLock and CodeLock adapted
New
- Warning added (you are in free mode)
- Multiplayer / Invite player is now possible (Via the pause menu)
- Building Parts / Porch Roof Glass
- Building Parts / Wooden Roof Glass
(New camera adjustment) New view for Aiming
- Resolution added (1680 x 1050 - 16:10)
- Steam Achievements language translation German added
- Steam Achievements added
- COLLECT WOODS
- COLLECT STONES
- COLLECT RUBBISH
- CREATE A HAMMER
- FIND NAILS
- USE LADDER
- CREATE A AXT
- CREATE A SHOVEL
- PLAY GUITAR
- LAGERFEUER
- OPEN THE MAP
- RESPAWN POINT
- HUNTING
- FIRST AID
- RADIO
- CREATE A ARROWS
- LARGE BACKPACK
- FIND SCREW
- WATER
- BULLETS
- COLLECT FIBER
- FLASHLIGHT
- LANTERN
- LIGHTER
- COLLECT MEAT
- COLLECT MUSHROOMS
- MANY REPAIRS
- PET
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Text revised German
- Text revised English
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
- Add pause for single player
