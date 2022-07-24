 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 24 July 2022

Update #59 - Ver. 0.5.9b - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • The harvesting problem in "Multiplayer" should be better now. If you have any problems, please let me know.
  • Other problems fixed
  • Spawnpoint safety zones problem fixed
  • Building parts could not be repaired, is now fixed
  • Mutant Bear is now lootable again
  • Input of the door lock code, mouse problem fixed
  • Mouse problem in the character settings menu fixed
  • Mouse problem when closing the group menu fixed
  • Inaccuracies in setting walls have been fixed. (The problem was caused by setting floors).
  • Porch Roof
  • Porch Roof Glass
  • Thatch Floor
  • Thatch Floor Half
  • Thatch Triangle Floor
  • Wooden Floor
  • Wooden Floor Destroyed
  • Wooden Floor Frame
  • Wooden Floor Half
  • Wooden Floor With Glass
  • Wooden Triangle Floor

Changes

  • Server browser revised
  • Multiplayer adjustments made
  • Wooden sliding glass door / KeyLock and CodeLock adapted

New

  • Warning added (you are in free mode)
  • Multiplayer / Invite player is now possible (Via the pause menu)
  • Building Parts / Porch Roof Glass
  • Building Parts / Wooden Roof Glass
  • (New camera adjustment) New view for Aiming
  • Resolution added (1680 x 1050 - 16:10)
  • Steam Achievements language translation German added
  • Steam Achievements added
  • COLLECT WOODS
  • COLLECT STONES
  • COLLECT RUBBISH
  • CREATE A HAMMER
  • FIND NAILS
  • USE LADDER
  • CREATE A AXT
  • CREATE A SHOVEL
  • PLAY GUITAR
  • LAGERFEUER
  • OPEN THE MAP
  • RESPAWN POINT
  • HUNTING
  • FIRST AID
  • RADIO
  • CREATE A ARROWS
  • LARGE BACKPACK
  • FIND SCREW
  • WATER
  • BULLETS
  • COLLECT FIBER
  • FLASHLIGHT
  • LANTERN
  • LIGHTER
  • COLLECT MEAT
  • COLLECT MUSHROOMS
  • MANY REPAIRS
  • PET

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Text revised German
  • Text revised English

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
  • Add pause for single player

Videos

Weitere Spiele
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/

