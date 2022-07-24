 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 24 July 2022

Sunday update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • First attempt to fix the “Please Wait” bug. If it’s detected, player will be moved to main menu (temporary solution)
  • First attempt to fix new bug causing double weapon on Engineer class
  • Further improvement of RAM usage. About 1-2 GB saved.
  • Added lock view on vehicles. To enable/disable just move thumbstick up or down (depends what view you would like to have)

