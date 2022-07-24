- First attempt to fix the “Please Wait” bug. If it’s detected, player will be moved to main menu (temporary solution)
- First attempt to fix new bug causing double weapon on Engineer class
- Further improvement of RAM usage. About 1-2 GB saved.
- Added lock view on vehicles. To enable/disable just move thumbstick up or down (depends what view you would like to have)
WAR DUST update for 24 July 2022
Sunday update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update