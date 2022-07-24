- Fixed a bug that could occur when switching and using a prop with only 1 point of durability
- Added a new feature to basketball: the sound of a collision will attract enemies
- Added soil terrain destruction effect
Chicken Fall Prologue update for 24 July 2022
July 24 Update Log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update