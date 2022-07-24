 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chicken Fall Prologue update for 24 July 2022

July 24 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 9180334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could occur when switching and using a prop with only 1 point of durability
  • Added a new feature to basketball: the sound of a collision will attract enemies
  • Added soil terrain destruction effect

Changed files in this update

Depot 2065531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link