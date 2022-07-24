- Fixed the Max Streak Achievement issue;
- Expressions are now limited to 25 digits (regardless of player rank being above 105);
- Fixed bug that didn't accept a valid expression when there were two "^" in the same expression;
MATH EXPRESSions update for 24 July 2022
Bug Fix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update