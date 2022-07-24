 Skip to content

MATH EXPRESSions update for 24 July 2022

Bug Fix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9180166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Max Streak Achievement issue;
  • Expressions are now limited to 25 digits (regardless of player rank being above 105);
  • Fixed bug that didn't accept a valid expression when there were two "^" in the same expression;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1953971
