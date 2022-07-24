 Skip to content

Battle Bands update for 24 July 2022

Battle Bands Hotfix

Build 9180157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix corrects an issue that some players were experiencing when attempting to give energy in during the tutorial.

Thanks so much for playing and all the great feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1322101
  • Loading history…
