 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paleon update for 24 July 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9180139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Musical theme in the main menu
  • The Time Machine building and the ability to finish the game (Needs to be further improved, because at the moment the time machine returns home without a guest from the future, and only steel is needed for crafting)
  • Steam engine

Changes/Updates

  • A new way for mechanical crafters to access energy sources
  • Each energy source has its own maximum power and range
  • For mechanical crafters to work, you must place them in the area of energy sources
  • Each mechanical crafter consumes a certain amount of energy.
  • Combining the bloomery and bellows into one building
  • Settler death notification

Changed files in this update

Depot 1554221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link