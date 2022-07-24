Paleon pre-Alpha 1.12.0

Features
- Musical theme in the main menu
- The Time Machine building and the ability to finish the game (Needs to be further improved, because at the moment the time machine returns home without a guest from the future, and only steel is needed for crafting)
- Steam engine
Changes/Updates
- A new way for mechanical crafters to access energy sources
- Each energy source has its own maximum power and range
- For mechanical crafters to work, you must place them in the area of energy sources
- Each mechanical crafter consumes a certain amount of energy.
- Combining the bloomery and bellows into one building
- Settler death notification
