 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTuber Plus update for 24 July 2022

Update 3.9.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9179520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the new reward Goo.
  • Removed Liquid Residue from Splash and Bucket.
  • Updated Websockets with VTP_Goo.
  • Fixed the issue for VRM avatars with Standard materials where they appeared shiny.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link