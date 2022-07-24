- Added the new reward Goo.
- Removed Liquid Residue from Splash and Bucket.
- Updated Websockets with VTP_Goo.
- Fixed the issue for VRM avatars with Standard materials where they appeared shiny.
VTuber Plus update for 24 July 2022
Update 3.9.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
