Far Lands update for 24 July 2022

0.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9179404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Construction site POI
  • Medical tent POI
  • Medicine item which restores 30 health points
  • Compass system
    (Beds will be visible on Compass with a House Icon)
  • Waypoint items which are visible on Compass
  • Titanium Nodes
  • Titanium Tools
  • Micro-Controllers Item (Can be found in POIs. Necessary for crafting control panels and solar panels)
  • Glass and Refined Glass Doors
  • Canned Soup (Can be found in POIs)
  • Canned Tuna (Can be found in POIs)

Changes:

  • Houses have their doors open now. Loot can be found inside
  • Some Items have an increased stack size
  • Changed the look of Iron Tools
  • Iron Ore icon has a redish tint now
  • Farms get a default water level now and can get water from rain
  • Removed Fences from POIs
  • Bandage with Aloe Vera heals less health

Bug Fixes:

  • Concrete Mixer shouldn't re-spawn after loading a save
  • Anvil UI has been fixed
  • Spikes don't damage players or mobs unless they are placed
  • Fixed Axe model (it wasn't rendering correctly)
  • Gettings onto a horse while sprinting doesn't drain stamina anymore

