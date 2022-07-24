0.3 Update

Additions:
- Construction site POI
- Medical tent POI
- Medicine item which restores 30 health points
- Compass system
(Beds will be visible on Compass with a House Icon)
- Waypoint items which are visible on Compass
- Titanium Nodes
- Titanium Tools
- Micro-Controllers Item (Can be found in POIs. Necessary for crafting control panels and solar panels)
- Glass and Refined Glass Doors
- Canned Soup (Can be found in POIs)
- Canned Tuna (Can be found in POIs)
Changes:
- Houses have their doors open now. Loot can be found inside
- Some Items have an increased stack size
- Changed the look of Iron Tools
- Iron Ore icon has a redish tint now
- Farms get a default water level now and can get water from rain
- Removed Fences from POIs
- Bandage with Aloe Vera heals less health
Bug Fixes:
- Concrete Mixer shouldn't re-spawn after loading a save
- Anvil UI has been fixed
- Spikes don't damage players or mobs unless they are placed
- Fixed Axe model (it wasn't rendering correctly)
- Gettings onto a horse while sprinting doesn't drain stamina anymore
